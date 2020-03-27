Pinellas Law Enforcement Making Sure Businesses Following Rules

Pinellas County businesses are being warned to follow recommendations designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus or they will be forced to close.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that 200 deputies and officers from St. Petersburg and Clearwater Police started sharing details about the one-week stay-at-home order this morning.

He said officers are concerned specifically about places where people usually are in close contact such as hair and nail salons.

Pinellas leaders also are reminding residents that swimming pools at apartment complexes, country clubs and other public places are closed. Tennis courts and golf courses are open - as long as people follow guidance to stay 6 feet apart.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding It takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7