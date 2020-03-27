© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas Law Enforcement Making Sure Businesses Following Rules

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Published March 27, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT
Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said officers are concerned specifically about places where people usually are in close contact such as hair and nail salons.
Pinellas County businesses are being warned to follow recommendations designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus or they will be forced to close.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that 200 deputies and officers from St. Petersburg and Clearwater Police started sharing details about the one-week stay-at-home order this morning.

He said officers are concerned specifically about places where people usually are in close contact such as hair and nail salons.

Pinellas leaders also are reminding residents that swimming pools at apartment complexes, country clubs and other public places are closed. Tennis courts and golf courses are open - as long as people follow guidance to stay 6 feet apart.

Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida’s west coast.
