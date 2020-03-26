New Florida COVID-19 Cases Top 500 For A Second Day

For the second straight day, over 500 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

are reporting 2,484 people in Florida have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The latest figures reflect an increase of 129 more people with COVID-19 since the 11 a.m. report Thursday, and 507 more than Wednesday evening. Thursday’s escalation is very close to Wednesday’s increase of 510 over the previous day.

Thursday evening’s release also shows another person has died in Sarasota County from COVID-19. Details on the individual are pending. The death is the second in Sarasota County.

Thursday morning, Hillsborough County reported its first fatality: a 69-year-old man who passed away at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19. It’s not known whether his case was travel-related. He had not had contact with anyone confirmed to be infected.

According to the report, Hillsborough County accounts for 6% of COVID-19 cases statewide. Pinellas represents 2.6%. Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco and Hernando counties each make up around 1% or less.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 151 (145 local, 6 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 65 (58 local, 7 non-Pinellas resident)

Sarasota 34 (28 local, 6 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 25 (25 local)

Pasco 21 (20 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Polk 15 (15 local)

Hernando 8 (8 local)



