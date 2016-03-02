© 2020 Health News Florida
House Grapples With Medical Marijuana

News Service of Florida
Published March 2, 2016
Samples of medical marijuana shown on display
The House will hold a floor session and take up numerous issues, including proposals that would place additional restrictions on abortion clinics and allow terminally ill patients to have access to medical marijuana.

The abortion bill (HB 1411), sponsored by Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, includes a series of issues, such as banning the sale or donation of fetal remains from abortions, restricting state agencies, local governments and Medicaid managed-care plans from contracting with organizations that own, operate or are affiliated with clinics that perform abortions and requiring the state to inspect at least 50 percent of abortion-clinic records each year.

Also during the floor session, the House likely will take up a proposal (HB 307 and HB 1313), sponsored by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, Rep. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, Rep. Katie Edwards, D-Plantation, and Rep. Michelle Rehwinkel Vasilinda, D-Tallahassee, that would allow dying patients to have access to medical marijuana.

The proposal also would make a series of changes to a 2014 law that was supposed to make non-euphoric forms of cannabis available to some patients, such as children with severe epilepsy.

Legal battles have delayed the state's efforts to carry out the 2014 law.

