A key federal health agency on Tuesday notified Florida and other states that they may not ban Medicaid funding for family-planning services at clinics…
A new Florida abortion law seeks to ban Medicaid funding for family-planning services at clinics that also offer elective abortions --- such as clinics…
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday approved a sweeping measure that will tighten restrictions on Florida abortion clinics to the point that some say they will be…
In the latest round in Florida's abortion battles, lawmakers Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would increase clinic regulations and bar public…
The House will hold a floor session and take up numerous issues, including proposals that would place additional restrictions on abortion clinics and…
After a passionate debate, a House panel on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging bill that would place more regulations on abortion clinics and address issues…