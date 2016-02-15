© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

2016 Florida Python Challenge Over

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2016 at 8:37 AM EST
fl-python-hunt-20130104-001.jpg
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A state-sanctioned hunt on public lands for invasive Burmese pythons ended this weekend.

The month-long Python Challenge ended Sunday at 7 p.m. As of Friday, 102 pythons had been caught since the competition began Jan. 16.

Researchers believe tens of thousands of pythons may be slithering through the Everglades, decimating native mammal populations.

The first public python hunt in 2013 netted 68 snakes. Cool temperatures and more training appeared to help this year's hunters, who are competing for prizes awarded for the longest python and the most snakes captured.

The hunt's final tally will be announced at an awards ceremony Feb. 27.

All the snakes captured were killed and turned over to researchers trying to find clues to help control the python population.

Tags

HNF Storiespython challengepython huntBurmese pythons
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content