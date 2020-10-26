python hunt

-
Florida wildlife officials are launching a couple new programs to encourage people to help remove Burmese pythons—one of Florida’s nonnative species.
The 106 Burmese pythons captured over a monthlong hunt won't help control Florida's invasive snake population, but wildlife officials said Saturday that…
A state-sanctioned hunt on public lands for invasive Burmese pythons ended this weekend.The month-long Python Challenge ended Sunday at 7 p.m. As of…
Snake-hunters take note: Authorities are expanding Florida's next public hunt for invasive Burmese pythons into Everglades National Park.The "Python…
MIAMI — A public hunt for Burmese pythons in Florida’s Everglades won’t be repeated next year, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission…