Florida is marking a milestone in its attempt to control an infestation of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.The state has been paying a select group of…
The 106 Burmese pythons captured over a monthlong hunt won't help control Florida's invasive snake population, but wildlife officials said Saturday that…
A state-sanctioned hunt on public lands for invasive Burmese pythons ended this weekend.The month-long Python Challenge ended Sunday at 7 p.m. As of…
Florida wildlife officials say 61 Burmese pythons have been caught so far in a state-sanctioned hunt.Cool temperatures and more training for hunters may…
Registration begins soon for the Python Challenge, which encourages hunters to kill or capture pythons in the Everglades for cash prizes.Multiple media…
MIAMI — A public hunt for Burmese pythons in Florida’s Everglades won’t be repeated next year, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission…