© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

61 Pythons Bagged So Far In Challenge

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2016 at 8:21 AM EST
AR-160129447.jpg
Associated Press
Bill Booth, of Bradenton, turns in a dead python to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seasonal employee Bob Besherse, left, at a "Python Challenge" checkpoint Sunday in Florida Everglades.

Florida wildlife officials say 61 Burmese pythons have been caught so far in a state-sanctioned hunt.

Cool temperatures and more training for hunters may be helping. The monthlong “Python Challenge” ends Feb. 14.

The last public hunt for pythons on state lands, in 2013, netted 68 of the snakes, the longest measuring over 14 feet.

The beginning of this year’s hunt coincided with a cold snap across South Florida. Chilly weather can drive the snakes into the open as they seek warmth.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission updated its tally Tuesday, adding 22 more pythons caught through the weekend.

The snakes that are captured are killed and turned over to researchers, who are searching for clues to help control the python population in the Everglades.

Tags

HNF StoriesBurmese python"Python Challenge"Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissionpythonpython challengepythons
Related Content