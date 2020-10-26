-
Florida is marking a milestone in its attempt to control an infestation of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.The state has been paying a select group of…
-
Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill aimed at reducing the number of pythons and other invasive species that cause damage in parts of the state, including…
-
University of Florida researchers have more data showing invasive Burmese pythons decimating populations of native mammals in the Everglades.Entomology…
-
With the state trying to reduce invasive species in areas such as the Everglades, a hunter Thursday killed the 500th Burmese python in less than five…
-
A Florida congressman helped catch and kill five invasive Burmese pythons during a nighttime hunt in the Everglades.U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney joined…
-
Florida's lieutenant governor joined hunters paid by the state to stalk and shoot invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades.South Florida Water…
-
Florida is making it easier for people to help remove invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission…
-
A Florida senator who once hunted down a 9-foot Burmese python wants the state to pay private contractors to eradicate pythons and other invasive species…
-
Florida has gone halfway around the world to get help with its python problem.Wildlife officials recruited tribesmen from India to hunt the Burmese…
-
The 106 Burmese pythons captured over a monthlong hunt won't help control Florida's invasive snake population, but wildlife officials said Saturday that…