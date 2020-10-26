Burmese python

-
Florida wildlife officials say 61 Burmese pythons have been caught so far in a state-sanctioned hunt.Cool temperatures and more training for hunters may…
Snake-hunters take note: Authorities are expanding Florida's next public hunt for invasive Burmese pythons into Everglades National Park.The "Python…
In addition to the invasive Burmese pythons, the North African python is also making its presence known in South Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reports. And…
Most drivers wouldn't do what Jason Leon did when he saw a large snake poking its head out of the brush beside the road: He pulled over, grabbed the snake…
Nearly 400 people from 17 different states have signed up for the 2013 Python Challenge this weekend in the Everglades, according to the South Florida…