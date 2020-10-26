-
Officials say a Florida trapper has captured a record-setting python as part of a program to remove the invasive species from the Everglades.A South…
-
The U.S. Geological Survey, USGS, is collecting DNA to track a new snake hybrid in the Everglades.
-
Florida is marking a milestone in its attempt to control an infestation of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.The state has been paying a select group of…
-
Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill aimed at reducing the number of pythons and other invasive species that cause damage in parts of the state, including…
-
A federal wildlife refuge north of the Everglades is setting traps for pythons to protect against the voracious invasive snake.Burmese pythons have…
-
Researchers say invasive Burmese pythons are depleting so many animals in the Everglades, mosquitoes there are mainly biting a species of rat that...
-
Florida wildlife officials say 61 Burmese pythons have been caught so far in a state-sanctioned hunt.Cool temperatures and more training for hunters may…
-
Registration begins soon for the Python Challenge, which encourages hunters to kill or capture pythons in the Everglades for cash prizes.Multiple media…
-
MIAMI — A public hunt for Burmese pythons in Florida’s Everglades won’t be repeated next year, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission…
-
People across 10 Florida counties have been issued citations and warnings for illegally selling animals online, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.…