Justices Agree To Take Up 'PIP' Fee Dispute

The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up an appeal by Allstate Insurance Co. in a dispute about fees paid to health providers who treat patients injured in auto accidents. Justices issued an order saying they will hear the case, which comes after the 4th District Court of Appeal ruled in August in favor of medical providers.

The ruling, which involved 32 consolidated cases, involves the state's personal-injury protection, or PIP, insurance system. A key issue is whether policies were clear that Allstate would reimburse the providers under a fee schedule from the Medicare program, which includes limits on payments for services.

The providers argued that the policies were "ambiguous" on the issue, and a majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal agreed.

The PIP system requires motorists to carry minimum levels of coverage to help pay medical bills after accidents.

The Supreme Court has not set a date for oral arguments.