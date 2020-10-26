4th District Court of Appeal

-
A state appeals court Friday refused to reconsider a ruling that said R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is responsible for paying more than $100 million in a…
An appeals court Wednesday ordered cigarette makers Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to pay a full $1.5 million in damages in the death…
A judge was correct to dismiss a manslaughter charge against a deputy based on Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law after he fatally shot a…
An appeals court Wednesday rejected arguments that an arbitrator could have been biased in a dispute involving an insurance firm's attempt to receive $24…
Pointing to a recent Florida Supreme Court decision, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday sided with a law firm in a dispute related to the…
A state appeals court Wednesday cleared the way for a medical-malpractice case to move forward, rejecting arguments that a doctor was shielded from the…
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Aug. 30 in an appeal by a Palm Beach County millionaire in a high-profile case related to testing drivers'…
The Florida Supreme Court on Friday said the National Rifle Association can file a friend-of-the-court brief in a case challenging the constitutionality…
The state Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Florida Medical Association's request to file a friend-of-the-court brief in a case about fees paid to…
Allstate Insurance is objecting to an attempt by the Florida Medical Association to file a brief in a state Supreme Court case about fees paid to health…