The House Commerce Committee on Thursday approved a controversial insurance bill after making a change that would limit amounts paid for emergency care…
In a case stemming from a 2014 accident in which a vehicle ran into a Lee County school bus, an appeals court Friday sided with State Farm Mutual…
Changes could be coming to a House proposal to alter rules in the personal-injury protection insurance system. Under an 18-page amendment to a bill (HB…
A move to eliminate Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system advanced Monday in the Senate, though a similar House proposal has not been heard as the…
In an Orange County case watched by the insurance industry and health-care providers, the Florida Supreme Court on Friday unanimously ruled against an...
In a case stemming from a child getting rushed to a hospital after a traffic accident, a federal appeals court Tuesday backed an air-ambulance firm in a…
Pointing to “numerous conflicting decisions” by lower courts, a divided state appeals court ruled Friday against Progressive Select Insurance Co. in a…
The Senate will consider the merits of repealing Florida's long-standing requirement for drivers to carry personal-injury protection insurance, but Senate…
Florida may change the kinds of auto insurance drivers must purchase.The Florida House on Wednesday voted 89-29 to repeal a requirement that motorists…
The Florida Supreme Court this week rejected a request from medical providers that it plunge again into a dispute about payments by Allstate Insurance…