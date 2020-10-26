-
The Florida Supreme Court this week rejected a request from medical providers that it plunge again into a dispute about payments by Allstate Insurance…
In a defeat for medical providers, a divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Allstate Insurance Company in a dispute about fees paid to care…
Adding to a legal debate before the Florida Supreme Court, an appeals court Wednesday sided with Allstate Insurance in a dispute with medical providers…
The state Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Florida Medical Association's request to file a friend-of-the-court brief in a case about fees paid to…
Allstate Insurance is objecting to an attempt by the Florida Medical Association to file a brief in a state Supreme Court case about fees paid to health…
The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up an appeal by Allstate Insurance Co. in a dispute about fees paid to health providers who treat…
Sarasota chiropractor Gary Kompothecras, who built a chain of car-crash clinics into a multimillion-dollar empire, has filed a libel suit over a Bloomberg…