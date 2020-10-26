-
Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system might avoid repeal for another year as lawmakers fight over whether to slap “bad faith” litigation issues in the…
In a battle between a major Jacksonville hospital and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with…
The state Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Florida Medical Association's request to file a friend-of-the-court brief in a case about fees paid to…
Allstate Insurance is objecting to an attempt by the Florida Medical Association to file a brief in a state Supreme Court case about fees paid to health…
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments May 4 in a dispute between State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and a major Jacksonville hospital about…
The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up an appeal by Allstate Insurance Co. in a dispute about fees paid to health providers who treat…
The state's personal-injury protection auto insurance system, known as "no-fault," would end in 2019 under proposals ready to go before lawmakers.Rep.…
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to gather a variety of information about how much a Palm…
The state insurance commissioner said Wednesday the time might be right to end Florida's "no-fault" auto insurance system, but lawmakers aren't expected…