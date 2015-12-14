© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

More Medical Marijuana Lawsuits Filed

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published December 14, 2015 at 8:07 AM EST
1 of 2
Wikimedia Commons
2 of 2
A lawsuit filed this week calls Florida's medical marijuana license awards was unfair.
WMFE

More lawsuits were filed Friday challenging the state’s award of medical marijuana licenses.

Three nurseries are suing the state’s award of licenses to grow, distribute and sell low-THC medical marijuana. Two nurseries are challenging the award for the Southwest Region of Florida, and a third is challenging the award in the northeast region.

The Florida Department of Health initially wanted to award licenses to grow low-THC medical marijuana with a lottery.

A judge decided a random award didn’t meet the law’s requirement, so the Florida Department of Health created a rule-making group to decide how the state will judge applications.

Out of the five licenses granted by the state last month, four of them were awarded to nurseries that had owners on that committee. That made TropiFlora call foul in a lawsuit filed this week (download the lawsuit here). And they argue that all the awards should be invalidated by a judge.

More lawsuits are possible. Check here for a primer on all forms of medical marijuana in Florida.

-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical marijuanaFlorida Department of HealthTropiFloramedical potnurseries for medical marijuana
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content