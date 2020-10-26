nurseries for medical marijuana

-
A new law that legalized full-strength marijuana for terminally ill patients has spurred the latest challenge in the competition for coveted medical…
More lawsuits were filed Friday challenging the state’s award of medical marijuana licenses.Three nurseries are suing the state’s award of licenses to…
A Winter Garden nursery has been selected to grow medical marijuana for the Central Florida region.Knox Nursery has two weeks to post a $5 million bond,…
Even before selecting five nurseries to become Florida's first legal pot producers, Department of Health officials will face a challenge from at least one…
State health officials on Wednesday announced that Christian Bax will replace Patricia Nelson as the new head of the Office of Compassionate Use, the…