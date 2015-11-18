Gov. Scott Pledges Funds To Help FDLE With Rape Kits Backlog

Credit MGN Online

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is thanking Governor Rick Scott for pledging millions of dollars to help process thousands of untested rape kits.

On Wednesday, Governor Scott announced he wants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to receive $8.5 million to help the agency’s crime labs process more sexual assault kits, and get rid of the state’s backlog.

According to a preliminary survey, it’s estimated the state has at least 11,000 untested DNA samples.

Scott says the money will go a long way to help innocent victims, and Attorney General Bondi says she looks forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to help solve these “horrific crimes.”

