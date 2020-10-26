-
Under federal law, people sexually assaulted don't have to pay for their medical forensic exams. Yet some have trouble getting the hospitals or collection agencies to stop dunning them for payment.
-
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed nine bills, including a high-profile measure requiring local law-enforcement agencies to submit "rape kits" to be…
-
It's time for Gov. Rick Scott to have his say.Scott during the next four days will take action on more than 100 bills passed during this year's…
-
A bill aimed at helping to address the state’s rape kits backlog is now heading to the Governor, after passing the Florida Legislature unanimously.
-
Bills creating statewide standards to help in the processing of Florida’s thousands of untested rape kits as well as future kits are now heading to the...
-
A measure to help Florida get rid of its backlog of thousands of untested rape kits passed its first Senate panel Monday.
-
Citrus, rape kits, credit card skimmers, synthetic drugs, life insurance, water, medical bills, racketeering and Iran.That is the short version of the…
-
To outsource or not to outsource…That’s the question facing Florida lawmakers this year, as they mull over whether the Florida Department of Law...
-
Florida has a backlog of more than 13,000 rape kits that have not been tested or submitted for processing, and managing them could cost the state tens of…
-
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is thanking Governor Rick Scott for pledging millions of dollars to help process thousands of untested rape kits.