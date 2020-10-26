-
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has wrapped up a three year project to process a backlog of sexual assault kits submitted to the department’s...
-
State officials say they have almost completed tests on thousands of sexual assault kits dating back five years in an effort to eliminate the backlog...
-
Authorities say a police officer from a small town in the Florida Panhandle faces charges he sold opioids out of his squad car while in uniform.The…
-
Florida police say an officer used a stun gun on a homeless man to stop him from hurting himself, but the man later died.The Miami…
-
Florida's crime rate is dropping, but the number of rapes is growing.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday released a report that analyzed…
-
The white police officer who handcuffed a black woman outside a Florida hospital where she died less than two hours later will not face charges.Glenn…
-
Florida medical examiners have recorded a sharp increase in deaths related to opioid overdoses, especially in South Florida.The Miami Herald reports that…
-
A street pill that looks like it came straight from the pharmacist is causing deaths in Orlando. State law enforcement officials discovered the so-called…
-
The hospital where a black woman died after she was forcibly removed from the emergency room by a white police officer was cited for 10 "deficiencies,"…
-
The powerful chairman of a Senate committee that oversees the criminal-justice budget said Wednesday that Florida's backlog of thousands of untested rape…