The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has wrapped up a three year project to process a backlog of sexual assault kits submitted to the department’s...
State officials say they have almost completed tests on thousands of sexual assault kits dating back five years in an effort to eliminate the backlog...
When a person reports a sexual assault at an emergency room, treatment of the victim includes more than just medical care. A victim advocacy group, the...
Bills creating statewide standards to help in the processing of Florida’s thousands of untested rape kits as well as future kits are now heading to the...
A measure to help Florida get rid of its backlog of thousands of untested rape kits passed its first Senate panel Monday.
Florida has a backlog of more than 13,000 rape kits that have not been tested or submitted for processing, and managing them could cost the state tens of…
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is thanking Governor Rick Scott for pledging millions of dollars to help process thousands of untested rape kits.
Nearly 11,000 rape kits have not been tested in Florida, according to statistics released by the state Tuesday, mirroring backlogs at law enforcement…