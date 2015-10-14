© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

UCF, HCA Partner For 550 New Residency Slots

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published October 14, 2015 at 9:06 AM EDT
UCF-College-of-Medicine.jpg
WMFE
UCF has partnered with HCA to bring 550 new residency slots over the next five years.

The University of Central Florida announced a five-year deal with the country’s largest for-profit hospital chain to train doctors after graduation, with the hope that those slots will mean as many as 550 doctors will stick around Florida to practice medicine.

Initial residency programs will be in internal medicine, family medicine and OBGYN.  Doctors who graduate medical school can’t immediately see patients; rather, they must then do residency and fellowship programs after graduation.

Public funding for residency programs hasn’t kept up with the number of new doctors graduated each year. This deal between UCF and Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) will address that bottleneck.

Cities that will get new residencies include Orlando, Gainesville and Ocala. If successful, the new deal could also mean more doctors trained in Florida practice medicine in Florida.

Statistics show doctors tend to practice medicine in the cities where they did their residencies. Check here for more.

------

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
