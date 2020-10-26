-
As Hurricane Dorian threatened the Florida coast, top officials at HCA spent Labor Day weekend wringing their hands, pulling all-nighters in a Nashville…
Registered nurses at 15 HCA-affiliated hospitals in five states, including Florida, have voted to authorize nurse negotiators to call a strike if the...
Part of a new Florida law touted as a way to end years of disputes over trauma centers is being challenged by a Miami-based hospital.Nicklaus Children’s…
Gov. Rick Scott signed 38 bills into law on Wednesday, including a measure that supporters hope will end years of battling in the hospital industry about…
A bill approved by the Florida Legislature would end HCA’s bid to open a trauma center at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.Under the legislation, HCA…
Employees from Capital Regional Medical Center and parent company HCA’s North Florida office were doubling as holiday elves on Wednesday, Dec. 6. They...
The University of South Florida has formed a partnership with a network of hospitals to train more doctors in the Tampa Bay area.The consortium with HCA…
HCA Healthcare, a major player in Florida's hospital industry, is expected later this year to add Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring.HCA on…
The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on Monday approved a proposal related to a joint venture with the HCA health-care company to add a…