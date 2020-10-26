medical residency

-
Orange Park Medical Center held its first doctor graduation ceremony Thursday evening.
Florida is facing some serious doctor shortages in the next decade because of growth and an aging population. A statewide hospital network hopes more…
The University of Central Florida announced a five-year deal with the country’s largest for-profit hospital chain to train doctors after graduation, with…
With visibly shaking hands, University of South Florida medical student Chris DeClue opened his envelope. The sound of rustling paper echoed through the...
Gov. Rick Scott stopped in St. Petersburg Wednesday to promote a new state program for doctors in training. The legislature this spring set aside $80…