-
A new not-for-profit drug company, called Civica Rx, is looking to help combat drug shortages and rising prices with the help of health systems and...
-
The University of Central Florida announced a five-year deal with the country’s largest for-profit hospital chain to train doctors after graduation, with…
-
Hospital Corporation of America hospitals will remain “in-network” under Humana health insurance plans, the Tampa Bay Times reports.The HCA chain is one…
-
Saying the Low Income Pool is "not a long-term solution and often yields inequitable results," the hospital company HCA has sent a letter to Gov. Rick…
-
The Florida House unanimously passed a bill that requires emergency medical care for infants born during botched abortions, the Herald/Times Tallahassee…