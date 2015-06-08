HIV in Florida: The Rising Tide of Infection

In 2013, Florida had the highest number of newly diagnosed HIV case rates in the nation.

All six of the large metropolitan areas in Florida -- including Tampa, Orlando and Miami-Dade -- reported more cases of HIV diagnosis than many states as a whole. If Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach were a state, it would rank fifth nationally in the number of new cases.

Health News Florida is looking at how the infections are affecting certain populations in our state more than others. Starting June 18, you will meet Floridians who may or may not match the stereotypes of people living with HIV.

There’s no easy answer as to why infections continue to be a problem, and there’s no one way to reach the at-risk population. In the week leading up to National HIV Testing Day (June 27), hear and see our stories, and better understand how this rising tide of infections is affecting the state.

Megan Milanese is a reporting intern with WUSF in Tampa. WUSF is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.