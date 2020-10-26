-
Palm Beach county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a needle exchange program through a nonprofit called Rebel Recovery.
-
The coronavirus pandemic feels eerily familiar to people who faced the AIDS crisis. It triggers memories of confusion over how the disease is transmitted and huge numbers of people dying quickly.
-
Service members living with HIV will be in court in early August. They’re suing the military for discrimination over a longstanding policy that...
-
Doctors say a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an…
-
For people at high risk of HIV, taking a daily dose of a prevention drug is essential. But many can't afford it. A new federal program makes the drugs available for free.
-
Stigma, poverty, immigration issues and access to care are among the main causes to blame for Florida’s high rates of HIV and AIDS .
-
Ivette Naida says keeping tabs on her HIV medication can be a daunting task.Naida lives underneath a Miami highway overpass with several other homeless…
-
More than $490,000 is being doled out to seven Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas, as part of a national effort to try to eradicate...
-
The new law will make it easier for people to access PrEP and PEP medications without needing to see a doctor or get insurance authorization first.
-
South Florida has among the highest number of new HIV cases in the country. A 2016 report from the CDC found Miami had 46 cases per 100,000 people and...