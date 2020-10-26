-
More than $490,000 is being doled out to seven Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas, as part of a national effort to try to eradicate...
-
With Florida and St. Petersburg repeatedly ranking high for rates of HIV and AIDS, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) opened a new clinic on Monday...
-
Abe Aboraya, a Health News Florida reporter based at WMFE in Orlando, has been selected as one of seven journalists in the country for a year-long…
-
The Florida Department of Health says its dramatic drop in the number of new cases of HIV can be attributed to duplicate cases and changes to the way they…
-
Writing her own story, with support from peers, helped Cassandra Steptoe shed the shame she felt in her diagnosis and find psychological healing instead. Now she's inspiring others to do the same.
-
Four days a week, public health nurse Brittany Combs drives her SUV around the small town of Austin, Indiana, handing out clean needles to injection...
-
New cases of the virus that causes AIDS are becoming less frequent throughout the United States. But not in Florida. Statewide, HIV infections have...
-
The Florida Department of Health has lowered the number of people who caught HIV in Florida.That’s according to a story in the Tampa Bay Times. Florida…
-
The Florida Department of Health is pushing back against the Tampa Bay Times for criticizing a revision in the number of the new HIV cases in the…
-
State Surgeon General John Armstrong, who heads the Florida Department of Health, has faced scrutiny from lawmakers recently on a number of high-profile…