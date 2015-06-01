© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

YMCA Gets $1.7M for Pilot Health Program

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published June 1, 2015 at 8:52 AM EDT
Brodeur_0.jpg
Abe Aboraya
/
Health News Florida

The Central Florida YMCA got a $1.7 million grant  from the UnitedHealth Foundation. It will fund a three-year pilot program called HealthierLifeRX.

Those enrolled will spend 12 months working with a doctor and a personalized health and lifestyle coach to achieve health care goals. State Rep. Jason Brodeur said if the program is successful, he’d like to see it replicated in Medicaid.

“More than half of the costs of that program (Medicaid) are associated with less than 5 percent of the member enrollees,” Brodeur said. “If we could get a coach for those 5 percent like we have here, I think the cost savings and health outcomes could be dramatic.”

The HealthierLifeRX program is in partnership with Orlando Health and Florida Hospital. Funding will continue for the next three years.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
 

Tags

HNF StoriesUnitedHealth FoundationCentral Florida YMCAHealthierLifeRXMedicaidOrlando HealthFlorida Hospital
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya