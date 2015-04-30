© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Weaker Human Trafficking Bill Passes

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 30, 2015 at 8:55 AM EDT
Person stands in a lit hall
Wikimedia Commons

Strip clubs, massage studios and hospitals will have to hang signs alerting people about human trafficking under a bill that's going to Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill (HB 369) Wednesday. It's a weaker version of a bill it approved last week and the House later changed.

The signs provide a telephone number people can call if they or someone they know are being enslaved as prostitutes, farm workers, housekeepers or restaurant, retail or factory workers.

The Senate also wanted to post the signs at highway service plazas, farms, train stations and airports but had to accept the House version or let the bill die because House members quit their session three days early.

The bill would take effect Jan. 1.

Tags

HNF Storieshuman traffickingFlorida SenateHB 369Gov. Rick ScottFlorida Legislature 2015
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content