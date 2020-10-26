-
The Florida House speaker on Tuesday called into question the state’s COVID-19 death toll, warning that it was based on compromised data and used a…
In a little more than a month, the doors of the Florida Capitol are scheduled to swing open as 160 legislators get back to work in Tallahassee.The looming…
The Florida Senate is bringing in a team from Tampa General Hospital to help determine how to safely hold committee meetings and the 2021 legislative…
A controversial proposal that would require parental consent before minors could get abortions likely will go before a key Senate committee during the…
If the state wants to continue efforts at current levels to curb opioid abuse, it will need to find about $76 million, members of a Senate health-care…
A controversial abortion measure known as the “fetal heartbeat bill” has been filed in the Florida Senate, mirroring a bill filed last month in the…
The Florida Senate is backing off a complete ban on child marriage. The Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would set the minimum age to marry at…
In response to a deadly Florida school shooting last month, the state's Senate narrowly passed a bill that would create new restrictions on rifle sales…
The sponsor of the Florida Senate's bill to combat the state's opioid crisis says it remains a work in progress even after passing its final…
Legal wrangling over new trauma centers and which hospitals should be allowed to operate them could come to an end under a proposal moving through the…