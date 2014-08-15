WellCare Names Future CFO

Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has named Andrew “Drew” Asher as senior vice president, and anticipates he will become Chief Financial Officer in November.

Since 2013, Asher has been CFO of Aetna's Local and Regional Businesses, WellCare said in a statement. Prior to that, Asher also spent 15 years with Coventry Health Care, which was acquired by Aetna, serving as its senior vice president of corporate finance.

Current WellCare CFO Tom Tran remains in that post until November, when the WellCare board of directors meets. Tran will help with the transition, the company said.

