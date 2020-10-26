-
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will lay off 57 employees over the next few months as it outsources its information technology to Ohio-based…
The former president and owner of two Florida rehabilitation facilities pleaded guilty to health care fraud and money laundering charges Monday, according…
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has named Andrew “Drew” Asher as senior vice president, and anticipates he will become Chief Financial Officer in…
WellCare Health Plans Inc.'s acting president for Florida has been chosen as the official president of the company for the state. Gregg MacDonald, who has…
Health Management Associates Inc.’s largest investor wants to get rid of the health firm's current board of directors, Bloomberg News reports. The…
The president of a medical supplies company based in Coral Springs is being held captive by angry Chinese workers in a suburban Beijing factory, the South…