WellCare Names FL President

WellCare Health Plans Inc.'s acting president for Florida has been chosen as the official president of the company for the state. Gregg MacDonald, who has been acting president since April 4, has been WellCare's chief operating officer for Florida since May 2007, according to a news release.

MacDonald will be in charge of WellCare’s Medicaid and Medicare Advantage businesses across Florida. The health insurer has its headquarters in Tampa.

According to WellCare, the health insurer's membership in Florida includes 400,000 in Medicaid, 82,000 in Florida Healthy Kids (a sliding-scale plan for uninsured families), 84,000 in Medicare Advantage plans and 57,000 in a Medicare prescription drug plan.

MacDonald will also lead WellCare’s expansion initiatives in the state. As the Florida Medicaid program continues its rollout of statewide managed care, WellCare has set its sights on attracting as many new members as possible.

