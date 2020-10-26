-
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano is well known for going his own way: He was the only Republican in the Florida House of Representatives last year…
-
Florida has rejected an offer of more than $50 billion over 10 years from the federal government to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care...
-
Pasco County is heavily Republican, judging by the party of almost all its officeholders and the fact that it went for Mitt Romney by 7 points. But in…
-
After saying it wouldn’t pay for round-the-clock nurses for the girl who was severely brain damaged last year after nearly drowning in the Erie Canal,…
-
Florida legislators this year diverted state money from medical research studies in order to give $30 million to cancer centers, no-strings-attached, says…