The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
Monday’s oral arguments before a federal appeals court were intended to center on whether the Trump administration’s new Protect Life Rule should stay in…
The organization says it is leaving the federal family planning program because of rule changes that prohibit its grantees from providing or referring most patients for abortion.
Planned Parenthood is now offering hormone therapy and other services for transgender patients in Florida, starting with two health centers in Miami this…
The Supreme Court on Monday avoided a high-profile case by rejecting appeals from Kansas and Louisiana in their effort to strip Medicaid money from…
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is starting a new peer education program in January to help teenagers learn how to talk about...
Planned Parenthood on Wednesday launched a campaign to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court, with the addition of…
Leana Wen was an ER physician before she became the city's health commissioner. In her new role, she will be the first doctor in nearly 50 years to lead Planned Parenthood.
The Trump adminstration's goal is to establish a firewall between taxpayers and health care providers who might give women abortion information. Critics call the proposed changes a "gag rule."
Progressive and civil rights organizations are speaking out against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Reproductive rights...