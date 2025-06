Florida Medicaid enrollment decreases by 20,000 in May

Enrollment decreased by more than 20,000 people in May in Florida’s Medicaid program, according to newly released totals. Here are monthly enrollment totals over the past year, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration:

June 2024: 4,363,948

July 2024: 4,363,848

August 2024: 4,372,488

September 2024: 4,341,970

October 2024: 4,307,965

November 2024: 4,351,012

December 2024: 4,223,894

January 2025: 4,213,073

February 2025: 4,206,239

March 2025 : 4,200,349

April 2025: 4,176,254

4,176,254 May 2025: 4,155,784