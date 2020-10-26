Medicaid enrollment

-
A Senate health panel on Tuesday split along party lines as Republicans pushed through a measure to permanently eliminate a 90-day period that seniors and…
-
The number of Medicaid patients in Florida could be decreasing like never before. Members of the state’s Social Services Estimating Conference on…
-
More than a dozen states that opted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act have seen enrollments surge way beyond projections, raising concerns…
-
Florida health officials want to remove Medicaid's 30-day wait period so people can automatically enroll for health insurance once they're deemed…
-
National health spending grew 3.6 percent in 2013, the lowest annual increase since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began tracking…