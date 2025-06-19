Lee County bans smoking and vaping at public beaches and parks, with fines

© 2022 Health News Florida



WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
Smoking will no longer be allowed at Lee County public parks and beaches. Those caught will face fines of $100 to $300.
Under the new ordinance, first-time offenders will be fined $100. There's a $200 fine for a second offense and a $300 fine for additional violations.

Smoking or vaping at Lee County beaches and parks is about to become costly – and not just to your health, but also to your wallet.

The Lee County Commission voted unanimously to pass the ordinance on Tuesday It will take affect after it is filed with the Florida Department of State.

Sally Kreucher, a director at Lee Health, applauded the decision.

"This ordinance is a critical step toward towards creating healthier environments that reduce exposure to harmful secondhand smoke, which is particularly dangerous for children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions," Kreucher said.

In 2019, Florida statutes were amended to allow local governments to ban smoking and vaping at county parks and public beaches.

Unfiltered cigars are exempt under state law.

Lee County smoking vaping beaches
