-
Caring for loved ones who are sick and can’t take care of themselves can be tough. It’s now more difficult because of isolation and economic hardships caused by the pandemic.
-
Duval is one of three Florida counties where people caring for wounded, sick or injured military veterans can now apply for some time-off.
-
Concern over the spread of the coronavirus has some families opting to move elderly parents out of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
-
Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes across the country are prompting conversations about whether more people will care for loved ones at home. But...
-
The parent company of health insurer Florida Blue is offering $400,000 to companies that can help caregivers. The GuideWell Innovation Challenge aims to…
-
Congress told the VA to expand its caregiver program to include pre-Sept. 11 vets, but the VA has failed to meet a deadline in the law.
-
A Tallahassee film producer has wrapped up his latest movie. It's the story of a young woman who is pressed into caring for a member of her family who's...
-
Florida is home to 20 million people and nearly 3 million of them are family caregivers. That means they dedicate their time, energy and money tending...
-
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have drafted more than a million family members into caring for returning wounded and injured troops. They've been...
-
Behind just about every senior suffering with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is a caregiver, usually a family member, making sure they are fed and...