heart health

A vast new analysis looked at 15 different food groups, like nuts, fish and red meat, ranking them based on how they influence health and the toll they take on the planet.
Never mind a runner's high — the buzz some people say they get after a run. Neuroscientist Benedict Kolber was more interested in how to generate pain relief via a brisk walk. It can really work.
Research shows that when you add a social component to an exercise plan, you're more likely to stick to it. That's especially true of the steps, turns, beats and fun of soul line dancing.
A study found consuming two eggs per day was linked to a 27 percent higher risk of developing heart disease. The finding reopens the debate about the potential risks of too much dietary cholesterol.
A new mapping technology is helping doctors determine where to place life-saving catheters in patients with irregular heartbeats without the use of…
If 22 million Americans lose their health care coverage by 2026 under the GOP Senate’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, how many people…
For the first time in a long time, Florida's children aren't getting heavier. The Centers for Disease Control credits the drop, at least in part, to First…