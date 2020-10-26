-
Gov. Ron DeSantis first ordered a stay on evictions to protect people from losing their homes during the coronavirus pandemic last April. It has since been extended, but experts say housing insecurity can impact physical and mental health.
-
Outbreaks of the coronavirus have forced some of the nation's homeless shelters to close. But Tallahassee's Kearney Center was likely the first in the...
-
Orders to stay-at-home are nearly impossible to follow for the 500 homeless people living on Jacksonville’s streets.
-
Jacksonville has the state’s highest rate of registered sex offenders or predators without a permanent address.
-
People are lined up at 'Our Daily Bread' food pantry in Bradenton, and Maureen Mack of Turning Points , a local non-profit that helps the homeless, is...
-
Cities have tasked police and sanitation workers with dismantling homeless camps that they say pose a risk to health and safety. But that's meant some displaced people are losing needed medications.
-
On Friday, Miami will honor the lives of homeless people lost died this year due to violence, drug use, and health complications at the National...
-
Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department (MAVD) is receiving a $231,750 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support homeless...
-
Homelessness is often considered an urban problem. But rural Americans often experience homelessness as well. Advocates struggle to reach homeless rural residents and connect them with services.
-
The Jacksonville nonprofit JASMYN is adding a new safety-net resource center to support homeless young people at its Riverside campus.