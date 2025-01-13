Time is brain: Why seconds count when treating a stroke patient

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, Dr. Nima Aghaebrahim, a neurointerventionalist at Baptist Health in Jacksonvillle, explains why “time is brain” when treating stroke.

The phrase emphasizes that every second counts when a patient experiences a stroke to lessen the chance of disability or death.

Aghaebrahim will also talk about the innovative methods that are changing how strokes are treated. For example, thrombectomy can reduce the risk of permanent disability in stroke survivors. A thrombectomy is performed to remove a blood clot from an artery or vein.

Then, we meet an educator who is transforming medical education by making it interactive and fun.

Dr. Zachary London, a clinical professor of neurology at the University of Michigan, uses games, puzzles and songs to teach neuroscience.

He tells us why he chose to leave behind traditional teaching methods to engage students.

The program's host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

