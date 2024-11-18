Exploring neurotechnology and brain-computer interface devices

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this week’s program, we explore advancements in neurotechnology that bridge the gap between a paralyzed patient’s active mind and unresponsive body.

Brain-computer interface devices like Synchron’s Stentrode are implanted into the brain and allow patients with impaired physical ability to operate certain electronic devices with their thoughts.

Our guests are Dr. Nima Aghaebrahim, neurointerventionalist at Baptist Health , and Kurt Haggstrom, chief commercial officer at Synchron .

In the next block, Steven Ferrara, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners , discusses how APRNs navigate the balance between patient needs and prescribing guidelines.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

