A discussion on how research is changing the landscape of multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic and unpredictable autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

Although there is no cure for MS (aka the shapeshifting disease), researchers have expanded their understanding of the condition, and over 20 treatment options are available.

Dr. Dean Wingerchuk, director of the Mayo Clinic division of multiple sclerosis and autoimmune neurology, discusses the types of MS, symptoms and the evolution of immuno-based therapies used to treat it.

Then, in our recurring "Night Shift" segment, we examine common sleep disorders in young people and how sleep affects overall neurological health.

Dr. Anne Marie Morse, director of pediatric neurology and pediatric sleep medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, discusses signs of sleep disorders in children, misconceptions related to sleep hygiene and the latest advancements in sleep medicine.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

