New findings about the health effects of e-cigarettes add to a small but growing body of research that undercuts the widely presumed safety of the alternative to conventional cigarettes.
Time is one of the biggest factors in treating strokes — and a group of South Florida researchers say they’ve found a way to buy stroke patients more...
Smoking, drug abuse and diabetes are all modifiable risk factors for stroke. Yet a large study of patients hospitalized for stroke suggests the number of people with these risk factors is rising.
About 800,000 people have strokes each year in the U.S. Most are caused by clots that block blood to the brain. In some cases, doctors can remove the clot using a device that looks like a fishing net.
At a meeting for young stroke survivors at the University of Central Florida’s Aphasia House, it’s craft time.Here, a few of the young people who have had…
12/30/14 - Today on Topical Currents we discuss the severity, causes and after-effects of stroke. Stroke affects someone in the US every 45-seconds. It...
The deaths of two jail inmates -- one in Miami-Dade, the other in Tampa -- have officials investigating how the system failed to protect them. In the…
Lake Worth health policy consultant Paul Gionfriddo, who blogs at Our Health Policy Matters, writes today about two sad cases in which African-Americans…
A popular baseball coach who suffered a stroke while driving and swerved off the road into a guardrail needed an ambulance. But sheriff's deputies didn't…
The fear and anxiety of post-traumatic stress disorder can be caused by medical crises like a stroke or heart attack, researchers say. They think that's partly due to the life-threatening medical emergency, and partly due to the chaos of the American health care system.