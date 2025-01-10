© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health alert issued for empanada products due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

WGCU
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:24 AM EST
Health alert issued for item containing the wrong product.
FSIS
/
WGCU

The "bettergoods" product labeled as chicken curry empanadas may instead contain apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain milk. These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

FSIS
/
WGCU

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a frozen product labeled as the "bettergoods" brand of chicken curry empanadas due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The product may contain apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the label.

The was issued to ensure consumers with allergies to milk are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The products were produced on Nov. 14, 2024, and packaged Nov. 20-21.

These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.
Click here for details on the alert from the USDA.

Copyright 2025 WGCU

Tags
Health News Florida USDAU.S. Department of AgricultureWalmart