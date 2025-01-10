Health alert issued for empanada products due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

FSIS / WGCU

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a frozen product labeled as the "bettergoods" brand of chicken curry empanadas due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The product may contain apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the label.

The was issued to ensure consumers with allergies to milk are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The products were produced on Nov. 14, 2024, and packaged Nov. 20-21.

These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

