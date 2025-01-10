Health alert issued for empanada products due to misbranding, undeclared allergen
The "bettergoods" product labeled as chicken curry empanadas may instead contain apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain milk. These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a frozen product labeled as the "bettergoods" brand of chicken curry empanadas due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
The product may contain apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the label.
The was issued to ensure consumers with allergies to milk are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.
The products were produced on Nov. 14, 2024, and packaged Nov. 20-21.
These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.
