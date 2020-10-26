-
The USDA proposed new rules to give school food administrators more flexibility and cut food waste. But critics argue the changes could pave the way for more pizza, burgers and French fries.
As a new citrus growing season gets underway, federal assistance tied to the hurricane-ravaged 2017-2018 harvest is finally moving into the application...
Gov. Rick Scott is asking U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to move quickly to get disaster-relief funding into the hands of Florida citrus growers,…
For the next three years, a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will support healthy options in Parramore and west Orlando…
More than 1 million low-income residents in 21 states could soon lose their government food stamps if they fail to meet work requirements that began…
Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is meeting with citrus growers in Lakeland today and will likely hear how citrus greening and the Oriental fruit fly are taking…
A type of fruit fly led Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam on Tuesday to declare a state of agricultural emergency in Miami-Dade County."The Oriental…
Food stamp recipients in Florida are buying a lot more from farmers and farmers markets.The U.S. Department of Agriculture says expanding access to fresh…
A Florida Senate bill to implement the state’s low-THC medical marijuana law is headed to the Senate Floor. But black farmers in Florida hope the bill…
Federal officials are recognizing health insurer Florida Blue for its significant improvements in addressing the childhood obesity epidemic.Earlier this…