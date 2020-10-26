-
MRI and CT scans done at hospitals for outpatients are often too expensive, says the firm, which insures patients in 14 states. The shift in policy won't apply to mammograms or X-rays, Anthem says.
In a new series called "Is My Job Safe?" NPR looks at the future of jobs at a time of rapid gains in artificial intelligence and robotics. We start with a high-paying job in medicine: radiologists.
Health News Florida's database of costs for common health care procedures is growing. PriceCheck now contains thousands of entries for health care…
The medical procedure of having an MRI - magnetic resonance image - scan done can be uncomfortable and even frightening. But there's a new kind of MRI...
To study dogs' brain activity, scientists had to train canines to hold absolutely still for eight minutes without restraint. But how do you get a dog to freeze that long inside a clanging MRI scanner?
Savvy patients want the best medical care for the best deal, and online calculators seem like a great way to compare the cost of common scans and procedures. But many are inaccurate.